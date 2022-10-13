Valley Huskers Receive Three BCFC Player Awards – Focus Is On Playoffs

Chilliwack – While the Valley Huskers picked up three BCFC player Awards for the 7-3 season, Heard Coach Bob Reist told chillTV’s Tim Amey that the focus is on the playoffs starting Saturday.

That interview can be found here starting at the 38:00 minute mark.

Jaden Classen was Defensive Player of the Year. Isaiah Letander named BCFC Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Running Back Reece Wyke won the BCFC Rushing title. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjlYUibPlE0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Huskers meet their other 7-3 rival Westshore Rebels on Sunday October 16. That is a 3PM start on the Island.

The top offensive lineman in the BCFC 2022 @GoValleyHuskers pic.twitter.com/zcAo6z8wyi — BCFootballConference (@BCFC_Media) October 12, 2022