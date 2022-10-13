Purple Night Lights Expose Intimate Partner Violence and Youth

Chilliwack – According to Corporal Carmen Kiener of the Chilliwack RCMP. Because teenagers are still maturing, an intimate relationship for them can be challenging and is more likely to include communication issues, jealousy, and insecurity. There is a stigma that youths aren’t affected by intimate partner violence. This couldn’t be farther from the truth.

The most common age range for victims of domestic violence is 18-24 years (38.6%), the second most common is 11-17 years (22.4%).

For all teenagers and parents of teenagers who are navigating these relationships, the following are some red flags to look for:

excessive jealousy;

unexpected bouts of anger;

controlling tendencies;

taunting or bullying;

moodiness;

pressuring partner into unwanted sexual activity;

threatening or causing physical violence;

vandalizing property;

preventing partner from being with friends and other people.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be domestic violence to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or your local police agency.

The Annual Purple Light Nights BBQ will be taking place Saturday, October 15th from 11am to 2pm at Cottonwood Cinemas located at 45380 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack. The event is free and features music by Tayos . Help spread awareness and show your support by purchasing a Chilliwack Purple Light Nights t-shirt, designed by local artist Carrielynn Victor. Lightbulbs and wristbands will also be available for purchase by cash only.