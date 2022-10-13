Illegal Tobacco Sales in BC , Organized Crime and What’s Being Done – A Tobacco Industry Insider Speaks Out (INTERVIEW)

Fraser Valley/Toronto – When one thinks of organized crime, illegal drugs and weapons are usually first to come to mind.

Bootleg alcohol seems to be relegated to the long lost days of “The Godfather” and the 1920’s, 30’s and 40’s.

Illegal tobacco is a reality and an every growing problem.

In conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn, Eric Gagnon, Vice President of Legal and Regulatory Affairs – Imperial Tobacco Canada, spoke about a number of related issues including: new research by Abacus showing 34 percent of all cigarette sales in B.C. are purchased illegally. This is a growing concern and the reality is the illicit sales have a direct impact on legal retailers and tax revenues.

Similar to Gagnon’s home base in Southern Ontario, there are a number of border entry points that are of note where smokes can be brought in over the line. There is also a financial cost to the coffers and general revenue for Federal and Provincial Governments.

The Ontario and Quebec Provincial Police and BC RCMP have been trying to tackle the issue. Political will seems to be lacking and Gagnon addresses that.

He knows full well that the tobacco industry is always in the crossfire. From health reason to the drop off in sales vis a vis vaping products to advertising restrictions that dampers sponsorships. Note the old Vancouver Indy Races that were sponsored in part by Du Maurier ( a product from Imperial Tobacco).

He also debunks the theory that First Nation Reserves are part of the problem.

Gagnon noted other reasons for raising the red flag: