BC Government’s Website is 25 Years Old – Province Wants Your Input On Upgrades

Victoria – “hmmmm … Upgrades !…” – The Matrix

The B.C. government is testing an updated website design and is welcoming feedback.

Offering a new look and feel, the test website has a more streamlined design, better organization and a layout that provides a better experience for the growing number of people who use mobile devices to access government programs, news and services.

The B.C. government’s official website – gov.bc.ca – was launched 25 years ago. While it has evolved over the years to keep pace with changing needs and technology, the current website has not been substantially updated since 2015.

The test site – known as Alpha – is the first step in modernizing the website’s look and functionality and offers:

* a friendlier, streamlined design with additional white space;

* simplified page navigation;

* a simpler, vertical layout; and

* a design that is optimized for mobile devices.

The redesigned site is live for six months of public testing. It co-exists with the current site and people can move between the two, and provide comments and feedback on the new design.

Feedback received will be used to help make further changes before the new design replaces the existing one in 2023.

FYI:

For more information on the redesign, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/alphagov

To submit feedback via the online Alpha website, visit: https://feedback.engage.gov.bc.ca/579564?lang=en