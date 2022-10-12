Skip to content

Spooky Fall Market – Evergreen Hall – Saturday October 22

Chilliwack – The Hidden Gem Events “Spooky Fall Market” will be at the Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack on October 22.

Check out all the great vendors that will be on hand.

Free Admission, Food Trucks and Free Swag Bags for Early Birds.

Free entry for a Basket Draw at the end of the event full of items from their wonderful vendors.

This is a great chance to support local businesses.

If you would like to be a vendor at any of these Hidden Gem Events events, please send an email to hiddengemevents2022@gmail.com

