Provincial Health Minister Encouraging Everyone from Six Months to Seniors to Get A Flu Shot

Victoria – Public-health officials are encouraging all British Columbians six months and older to get an influenza vaccine to best protect themselves, their loved ones, their communities and the health-care system this fall and winter.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves and our communities, and we’ve made it easier for British Columbians to do so,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “We’re continuing to offer everyone free flu shots, and seniors can now get more protection with an enhanced vaccine. To make it even easier, many people will be able to get their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.”

With the start of the respiratory illness season, the Province is preparing for the possibility of an influenza surge, following two years of low influenza rates due to public-health restrictions that reduced travel and socialization. It is also expected that COVID-19 cases will increase as more people gather indoors and travel.

As of October 11, influenza vaccines are widely available for free in participating pharmacies, health-authority clinics and some primary-care providers’ offices throughout the province. Influenza vaccines have been available for seniors and other people at higher risk of severe illness or complications from influenza since Oct. 3.

The Province is also making it more convenient for people to get vaccinated against both influenza and COVID-19. New this year, people registered with the provincial Get Vaccinated system will automatically be sent an invitation to book their influenza immunization online, just like they can book their COVID-19 vaccines. Although booking through the Get Vaccinated system is the most efficient way to access an influenza vaccine, walk-ins continue to be available throughout the province. Alternatively, people can phone the provincial call centre (toll-free) to book their influenza vaccine: 1 833 838-2323

“I strongly encourage everyone, especially seniors, young children and anyone with underlying health issues, to get their influenza immunizations as soon as they receive their invitation through Get Vaccinated BC for the best protection,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer. “Getting vaccinated against influenza is especially important this year as our immunity against the virus has waned following two years of low influenza rates.”