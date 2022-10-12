One Year Later – Chilliwack RCMP Still Searching for Person Involved in Hit and Run on Keith Wilson Road near Chadsey Road – 55 Year Old Woman with Life Changing Injuries

Chilliwack – Still no answers.

It’s been one year since a 55 year old Chilliwack woman was struck by a vehicle on Keith Wilson Road near Chadsey Road and police need information.

Background:

Shortly before 11pm on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, the Chilliwack RCMP were called to the 41700 block of Keith Wilson Road near Chadsey Road after a 55 year old woman was struck by a vehicle.

The investigation has revealed that the woman had left her home on Keith Wilson Road at approximately 8pm and was walking to her neighbours to deliver some mail when she was struck by a vehicle. Her family became concerned when she didn’t return and began searching for her. They were shocked to find her laying unconscious and bleeding in the ditch. She was transported to hospital where she was treated for a brain bleed, collapsed lung and multiple fractured bones.

This event was life changing for this woman and her family. Someone out there knows something. If you were the driver of the vehicle involved in this collision, we would like to speak with you, says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, Media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. If you are aware of a vehicle that had unexplained vehicle damage which occurred the evening of October 13, 2021 we want to speak to you. Or, if you are an auto body shop that performed work on a vehicle with damage to the front of its vehicle in and around October 13, 2021 and noticed anything suspicious about a work order, we want to speak with you.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2021-44377