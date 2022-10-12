Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis Named Conservative Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth

Mission – Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) appointed Brad Vis, M.P. for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon, the CPC Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth.

“I am honoured to be re-appointed to the Conservative Shadow Cabinet and look forward to continuing to serve his Majesty’s Loyal Opposition under the leadership of the Hon. Pierre Poilievre,” said MP Vis. “There remains much to be done in supporting our small businesses by addressing the inflation crisis, labour shortages and ongoing supply chain issues. I am eager to advance this work in the House of Commons and hold the federal government to account.”

First elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2021, MP Vis previously served as the Conservative Shadow Minister for Housing and Conservative Shadow Minister for Pacific Economic Development.

Highlights of MP Vis’ past work as Shadow Minister of Pacific Economic Development include securing disaster relief funding ($5.4B) for the province of British Columbia and $77M for the village of Lytton destroyed by fire. His work on Housing includes his successful Opposition Day Motion demanding federal action to address Canada’s Housing Affordability Crisis.