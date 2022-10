Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Wellness & Lifestyle Expo is at Chilliwack’s Heritage Park from October 28 to 30.

The freshest wellness event of 2022 has over 130 businesses ranging from anti-aging and fitness specialists, to vegan, gluten-free, and organic food vendors. You’re guaranteed to find products that will help you hone your mindset and improve your lifestyle.

Tickets $7 online/$10 at the door.

Facebook info is here.