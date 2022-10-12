BC Transit is Free on Saturday to Vote in the Municipal Elections

Fraser Valley – BC Transit and many local government partners across the province are offering free transit on Saturday, October 15, for the municipal elections. Offering free transit helps make it easier for residents to get to the polls and cast their ballots. Decisions to offer free transit are made by local government partners in each separate community.

While Chilliwack is on this list, Abbotsford is not.

Take advantage of free transit in the following communities:

Chilliwack (includes handyDART)

Comox Valley (includes handyDART)

Cowichan Valley – Local service only. This does not include the 44 Cowichan Valley Connector or 70 Nanaimo Cowichan Express (includes handyDART)

Cranbrook – (includes handyDART)

Fort St. John (includes handyDART)

Hazelton

Kamloops (includes handyDART)

Kelowna – Transit is only free within the City of Kelowna and passengers must inform the operator they are travelling to a polling station. (includes handyDART)

Kitimat (includes handyDART)

Merritt

Nanaimo (Regional District of Nanaimo) – this does not include service on the 70 Nanaimo-Cowichan Express (includes handyDART)

Port Alberni

Powell River and qathet Regional District (includes handyDART)

Prince George (includes handyDART)

Prince Rupert (includes handyDART)

Quesnel (includes handyDART)

Revelstoke (includes handyDART)

Salt Spring Island

Skeena Regional (includes handyDART)

Smithers – includes all routes and curb to curb service

South Okanagan-Similkameen – there is no Saturday service for Princeton

Squamish (includes handyDART)

Victoria (includes handyDART)

West Kootenay Region – Nelson, Castlegar, Trail and area (includes handyDART)

Whistler

Williams Lake (includes handyDART)

For more information on each individual transit system, please visit bctransit.com