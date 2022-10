Chilliwack – Good News and Bad News for the Valley Huskers.

The Valley Huskers wrap up the regular season with their 5th straight home win, 32-29 over Kamloops at Exhibition Stadium.

BUT, the Westhshore Rebels have more points for.. even though they are tied with the Huskers at 7-3.

So the Huskers travel to the Island to meet the Westshore Rebels in the BCFC semi final. That will be Sunday October 16th at Starlight Stadium in Langford.

If you have Telus 1999 TV, you can watch the game live.

The date is set! Your Valley Huskers play in the BCFC Semi-Final on Sunday October 16th at 3pm at Starlight Stadium in Langford. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/q2T3wbyjtt — Valley Huskers (@GoValleyHuskers) October 10, 2022