Chilliwack – Roger Pannett with Environment Canada noted in a media release that October 9 was the fourth consecutive day of record-breaking summer like temperatures in October.

The record max temperature for October 9, 2022 was 24.6C .(8.6C above normal)

The previous record max for October 9th was 23.9 C in 1906.

That makes for Day 84 of unprecedented drought.

A severe Level 5 drought was issued plus an extreme wild fire risk.