Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Hosting First Open House Since 2019 – Sunday October 16

Chilliwack – For the first time since 2019 and the pandemic restrictions took hold, the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven will hold their open house at 49843 Chilliwack Central Road. Sunday October 16 starting at 11 AM.

This is a great opportunity to visit with Haven kitties and learn more about what they haven does and how you can support them.

They have had a number of financial challenges over the past three years including a major expense in re-roofing the cat shelter.

DBS Dogs and Buns will be at the haven with gourmet hotdogs, farmer sausage, chips, and drinks.

NOTE as of October 4, The Safe Haven is currently pausing intakes. They are at full capacity. There are a number of reasons for this including owner surrenders, non pet friendly buildings and the current housing market, strays, unfixed adult cats.

Every community in the Lower Mainland has low cost spay and neuter programs, the Haven link is here: https://www.chilliwacksafehaven.com/aboutus

Other programs:

SPCA – https://tinyurl.com/4xsja4bc

FCM Community Cat Trappers – https://fcmcommunitycats.ca/#spay

Other places to contact if you need to surrender or need assistance with a stray cat are listed on our website: https://www.chilliwacksafehaven.com/support-us

Volunteer: https://tinyurl.com/2tzvb2d3

Foster: https://tinyurl.com/ypnx2wh6

Adoptable cats here: https://tinyurl.com/fhvsmx3f

Apply to adopt: tinyurl.com/mr26kjhs