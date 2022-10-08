UPDATE – Marshall Road Connector – Abbotsford to Langley and Onto Surrey – Nearing Completion – Pictures

Abbotsford (Photos Courtesy Councilor Dave Loewen) – A driver’s dream come true to taking shape.

Marshall Road Connector is arguably the most significant piece of road infrastructure in Abbotsford in recent years. An expansion to King Road is still in the works.

Courtesy Abby Councilor Dave Loewen:

Exciting to hear this project is nearing completion and that traffic should be flowing through there within weeks. This road will provide an important transportation connection between Abbotsford and Langley/Surrey through the 16th Avenue corridor and will reduce traffic volume on Fraser Highway.

2022 Marshall Road Extension to Langley/Dave Loewen