UFV Sports Friday – Soccer Teams Draw a Split with TWU

Fraser Valley (Jordie Arthur) – Women’s Soccer: Sandhu stellar in goal as Cascades fall 1-0 to the Spartans



Joven Sandhu made 12 saves for the UFV Cascades on Friday night in Langley, but it was a first half goal from Trinity Western’s Grace Van den brink that proved to be the difference as the Spartans came out on top 1-0.



With the result the Cascades move to 0-6-5 this season, while the U SPORTS No. 4 ranked Spartans improve to 8-1-2 on the year.



Sandhu was tasked into action early in the match, as Jessica Vance found a close range opportunity in the 7th minute, but was unable to beat the Cascades Keeper.



Trinity Western found their breakthrough in the 14th minute when Van den brink got on the end of a corner kick from Sophie Crowther, and she made no mistake slotting the volley into the bottom right corner.



The Cascades had a chance to draw level with a corner of their own in the 90th minute, but the shot from Alanna Sydenham was unable to find the target.



“We are proud of our performance from a defensive standpoint to be able to withstand the attacking weight that Trinity came at us with” noted UFV head coach Niko Marcina.



“We knew it was going to be the type of match where if we were strong defensively we might be able to pull something out on the offensive end, but Trinity is a very strong team.”



The Cascades now host Trinity Western in a rematch of this game on Sunday afternoon at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford (1pm kickoff, canadawest.tv).



UFV will be honouring graduating seniors Andrea Perkovic, Jashan Sandhar, and Hannah Gamble at Sunday’s contest with a pregame ceremony.



“They have put in a lot of time and effort “Marcina said of his senior players. “I’m excited that they are going to be recognized and I think the players are happy for them because they really value the things our seniors brought to this program.”



“Our goal is to focus on the task at hand, but we also want to try to be that much better for the seniors. Hopefully we play for them in that last home match against Trinity Western.”

Men’s Soccer: Richardson strikes twice as Cascades down Spartans



Taylor Richardson notched two goals in under two minutes to launch the Cascades to victory over the Trinity Western Spartans on Friday night in Langley.



The win pulls the Cascades within a single victory of the Spartans in the hunt for the final playoff place in the Canada West pacific division. UFV jumps to 4-4-2 on the year, while Trinity Western falls to 5-6-2 this season.



Trevor Zanatta gave the Cascades the lead heading into the half. Charandeep Rangi struck the post with his shot, but the rebound found its way to Zanatta and he buried it in the 45th minute.



Things looked to be going the Spartans way in the second half when UFV’s Ivan Mejia was sent off for denying a goal scoring opportunity in the 72nd minute and Trinity Western’s Charles Tchouya made no mistake on the resulting penalty to level the score at one apiece.



However, the Spartans would not have a chance to make good on the man advantage, as Soren Di Sabatino was shown a second yellow card in the 81st minute meaning that both teams would be forced to play with 10-men.



The extra space on the pitch seemed to work in the Cascades favour, as just moments later Richardson dashed forward to get on the end of a pass from Rangi and chipped the ball neatly over the outcoming keeper to give UFV a 2-1 lead.



Less than two minutes later Richardson found himself with space at the top of the box after yet another pass from Rangi. He unleashed a shot towards the top corner of the net that Spartans’ goalkeeper Alexander Cordeiro was unable to keep out of the net.



“Quality players show up on the big occasions and they deliver” lauded UFV head coach Tom Lowndes. “That’s the second time this season that Tay’s put the team on his back when we’re in trouble” he noted, referring to Richardson’s stoppage time tying goal against Alberta on September 23.



Lowndes also praised his team’s resiliency on the night.



“We could have had our heads down when we conceded a penalty, a red card, and a goal, but we stuck together and we showed a real fighting spirit”



Rangi was integral in the Cascades attack all night collecting three assists for his efforts, while rookie goalkeeper Jackson Lau made five saves to collect the win in his first career Canada West start.



Both teams are back in action this Sunday, October 9, for a rematch at Rotary Stadium. Kickoff is at 3pm, and you can catch all the action live on canadawest.tv.