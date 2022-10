Abbotsford – Scoring at will. That was the long Friday night for the Abbotsford High School SV Panthers and GW Graham came into Abby and walked out with a 70-12 win without literally breaking a sweat.

The Grizz made a big comeback after last week’s heartbreaking 28-23 loss to Vancouver College.

Next up – Friday October 14 vs the Kelowna Owls

Video Courtesy Amber McKay:

https://www.facebook.com/897655174/videos/1378964742912270/