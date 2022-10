Abbotsford – For the second time this week, AbbyPD are search for a suspect who was on release but cut off his ankle bracelet.

AbbyPD is seeking public assistance in locating 33 year old Andrew Meeches, who is wanted for Assault & Breach.

Meeches was released back into the community on electronic monitoring but has since cut his ankle monitor off.

Do not approach Meeches and call 911 with any sightings.