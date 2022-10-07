Have Election Rules Been Broken? – City of Chilliwack Has Noticed

Chilliwack – Over the past few days, a number of residents have received flyers about 2022 Municipal Election candidates. There have been flyers stuck to mail boxes.

These have raised a few eyebrows as they are missing a major component in the Elections BC Rules. They do not mention a financial agent. Any and all advertisements for a candidate or debates or rallies, must have contact information on who the sponsor is as well as any financial agents.

Take a look at the campaign ads next to this story on FVN. They have the contact information on the financial agent for each candidate.

It is also against the rules to post ads on public or government property.

The City of Chilliwack has noticed this on social media and is directing complaints to Elections BC.

An example of a mail box with an ad on it has been posted to social media.

This flyer has been reported and is being investigated by @ElectionsBC as they regulate election advertising. If you would like to submit a complaint about this or other election advertising, please email electoral.finance@elections.bc.ca. Thank you. — City of Chilliwack (@City_Chilliwack) October 6, 2022

From Elections BC – More information can be found at this link

What is and is not election advertising



Election Advertising

• television, radio, newspaper or magazine

advertisements

• signs, billboards, posters, bumper stickers

or branded clothing or objects

• newsletters, brochures, mailing inserts or

other advertising sent to the public

• ads on the internet with a placement cost

(such as pay-per-click ads, Facebook ads,

promoted posts, banner ads, pop-up ads,

etc.)

• phone calls made using an automated

system (e.g. robocalls)

• paid canvassing in person, by telephone

or over the internet to attempt to influence

how voters vote

What is NOT Election Advertising



• personal or private communications

• free media coverage from a media

provider (such as a candidate debate on

a local news channel, news stories, radio

interviews, etc.)

• a communication by an individual or group

sent directly to their members, employees

or shareholders

• any free communication on the internet

(such as unpaid posts on Facebook,

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube,

etc.)

• person-to-person phone calls and text

messages

• producing, promoting or distributing a

publication if it was planned to be sold

whether or not there was an election