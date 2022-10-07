Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 6, 2022 – INTERVIEW: Dr. Carin Bondar, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board, Jeff Shields, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack City Council, Mike McLatchy, Candidate Chilliwack City Council, Darren Ollinger Candidate Chilliwack School Board (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 6, 2022 – INTERVIEW: Dr. Carin Bondar, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board, Jeff Shields, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack City Council, Mike McLatchy, Candidate Chilliwack City Council, Darren Ollinger Candidate Chilliwack School Board.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• The majority of the debates are done and advanced polls started!
• Ongoing drought and new weather records continue
• Hope celebrates 40th anniversary of “Rambo” in First Blood with film screening and gala including some of the original stars.
AND
• Local Para-swimmer from Sardis ranked as the best in BC!

PLUS…more candidates!
INTERVIEW: Dr. Carin Bondar, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack School Board.
INTERVIEW: Jeff Shields, Incumbent Candidate Chilliwack City Council.
INTERVIEW: Mike McLatchy, Candidate Chilliwack City Council.
INTERVIEW: Darren Ollinger, Candidate Chilliwack School Board.

News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast: Josh Bohr

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

