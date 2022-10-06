Permanent Repairs to Highway 1 Through Fraser Canyon About to Begin

Hope – Permanent repairs to flood-damaged sections of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon will soon be underway, protecting the safe movement of people and goods along the corridor.

Three contracts for development and early construction work for permanent repairs on sections of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon have been awarded to:

Eurovia VINCI Team of Companies (ECV Group) for repairs to the Falls Creek Bridge, 55 kilometres south of Spences Bridge;

Ledcor CMI Ltd. for repairs to the Tank Hill Crossing, 23 kilometres south of Spences Bridge; and

Kiewit Infrastructure BC ULC for repairs to the Nicomen River Bridge, 19 kilometres south of Spences Bridge.

The projects will be completed through a collaborative construction model where the ministry and contractor work together to complete the design and construction of the project, including sharing risks and incentives.

The construction work to return the highway to the previous capacity will begin in fall 2022 and is expected to be substantially complete in 2024.

2022 Highway 1 Fraser Canyon Repairs/Province of BC

Early works to repair flood-damaged sections of the Coquihalla (Highway 5)are well underway at three sites: Bottletop Bridges, Juliet Bridges and Jessica Bridges. Early work on these sections of the Coquihalla is expected to be substantially complete this winter. This work will create temporary four-lane access on the Coquihalla in these areas while the permanent construction is undertaken.

Crews are making considerable progress on Highway 8 with all residents now able to return home. Temporary repairs are in progress, with the highway expected to open to the public before the end of 2022.

Traffic delays are expected throughout construction on all highway reinstatement projects, including periods of single-lane alternating traffic and short, intermittent full closures. Advance notice of any traffic disruptions will be provided, and all efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions during peak travel hours. Updates will be available online at DriveBC.ca and on Twitter at @DriveBC.