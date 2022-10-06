Mission Councilor Jenny Stevens Dies

Mission – From the District of Mission – It is with sadness that we announce Jenny Stevens has passed away. Stevens served six terms on Council, making her one of the longest-serving Councillors in Mission’s history.

“It was my pleasure to sit on Council with Jenny for six years, and to work with her at many community tables,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “There have been very few people in the history of this community more dedicated to it.”

“She was utterly fearless when it came to speaking up for the people of Mission,” he said. “When our emergency ward was threatened with closure, she was a loud voice for ensuring that Mission Memorial Hospital continued to evolve with Mission’s needs. Her advocacy helped us to build The Residences in Mission and our Community Health Centre. From our libraries to our transit system, from heritage programs to community accessibility, Jenny Stevens left a lasting legacy for all of us here in Mission.”

She first earned her spot on Council in 1999 and served until 2018. She was described by her fellow Councillors at the time as courageous, thoughtful, determined, tenacious, passionate, and resilient.

Flags across civic facilities have been lowered in observance. Our thoughts and well wishes are with her family and friends at this time.