Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board MLS® Home Sales Remain Below Average in September

Chilliwack (CADREB) The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 151 units in September 2022. This was down sharply by 53% from September 2021.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 2,167 units over the first nine months of the year. This was a substantial decline of 44.1% from the same period in 2021.

The average price of homes sold in September 2022 was $671,783, a large decline of 11.5% from September 2021.

The more comprehensive year-to-date average price was $840,924, increasing by 18.7% from the first nine months of 2021.

