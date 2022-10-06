AbbyPD Arrest Man For Attempted Murder – Holding Down Victim on Train Tracks

Abbotsford – On Tuesday Evening (October 4th, @10:50 pm) AbbyPD Patrol Officers responded to an active rail line along Gladys Ave at Essendene Ave for a man being held by another male in front of an approaching rail equipment car.

Prior to police arrival, the operator immediately applied his emergency brakes, bringing the rail car to a stop just short of the victim.

The suspect immediately fled the scene. Arriving patrol officers quickly located the suspect.

The victim, although shaken,was not injured.

Forty-Seven-year-old Edward Mackenzie of Abbotsford has been charged with Attempt Murder.

Mackenzie remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

AbbyPD is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been in the area before and after the incident. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2022-41322