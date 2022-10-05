UPDATE – AbbyPD Arrest Young Offender in August Stabbing of 37 Year Old Woman on Gladwin and South Fraser Way

Abbotsford – October 5 UPDATE: On September 28th, members of the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit, with the Surrey RCMP’s assistance, arrested a male youth in relation to this incident.

The BC Prosecution Service has now approved charges of Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Robbery.

Due to the youth being a young offender, no further details can be released.

ORIGINAL STORY and release from AbbyPD – On August 11th, at 2:38 am, AbbyPDPatrol Officers conducting routine patrols located a 37-year-old female in medical distress within the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way. Officers determined that the female was suffering from being stabbed. Emergency medical care was provided, resulting in the female being transported to hospital with serious injuries. As a result, the investigation has been transitioned to the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit (MCU), supported by the Forensic Identification Section (FIS). Investigators are in the early stages of this investigation, looking to determine the motive of this assault and identify a suspect.

The AbbyPDis seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been in the area before and after the incident. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225