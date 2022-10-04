RCMP Searching for Missing 43 Year Old Woman – Tammy White

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 43 year old, Tammy White, who was reported missing on October 3, 2022 after family became concerned for her well-being.

Description of Tammy White:

Caucasian female

43 years

5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

161 lbs (73 kg)

Blonde hair

Green eyes

As investigators continue to search for Ms. White, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Tammy’s wellbeing, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tammy White to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

