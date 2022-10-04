OPINION – Chilliwack District Parent Advisory Council Sets The Record Straight – They Are Not Affiliated with Parents Voice BC

Chilliwack – Over the past few days, Parents Voice BC reached out to a number of media outlets including FVN, to get their message out for their candidates in the upcoming 2022 Municipal Elections.

The Chilliwack District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) wants to set the record straight that they are not affiliated with Parents Voice BC.

In the DPAC release from Chair Katie Bartel:

The Chilliwack District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) is one of the most important

partner groups with the Chilliwack School District and Board of Education. We are the only

partner group legislated under the School Act to “advise the board on any matter relating to

education in the school district.” DPAC Executive is elected to represent the collective voice of

parents and remain nonpartisan. We hold seats on school district committees as partners in

learning and volunteer our time. As a council, DPAC’s mission is “to educate, inform, and

empower parents to be partners in the education of their children.” We work tirelessly to

advocate on behalf of all parents and students in our district.

We are hearing that some voters are confusing the new elector organization, Parents

Voice BC, with Chilliwack DPAC. Parents Voice BC does not represent the collective and

diverse parents in the Chilliwack School District, nor do they have any affiliation with the

Chilliwack DPAC, or any PAC or DPAC. In Parents Voice BC’s own words, they “support

electing School Trustees who will listen to parental concerns” yet their endorsed candidates in

Chilliwack have made no effort to respond or engage with the Chilliwack DPAC, who are the

actual legislated parent voice in the district.

Being nonpartisan, Chilliwack DPAC will not endorse specific School Trustee

candidates. We will, however, share which candidates have demonstrated that they value the

legislated voice of parents in this district.

In addition to the School Trustee Candidates Debate, Chilliwack DPAC extended an

invitation three times, to all the candidates, to have a conversation with the Chilliwack DPAC

Executive regarding the priorities and concerns of parents. Brian VanGarderen, David Swankey,

Teri Westerby, Margaret Reid, Darren Ollinger and Willow Reichelt responded and booked

meetings. Heather Maahs indicated she was too busy. Carin Bondar, Darrell Furgason, Greg

Nelmes, Barry Neufeld, and the Parents Voice endorsed candidates Richard Procee, Elliot

Friesen, and the previously running Lewis Point did not respond. The Parents Voice candidates

also did not participate in the DPAC co-hosted School Trustee Candidates Debate.

Chilliwack DPAC is committed to transparency. We strive to provide leadership to

support, encourage, and develop successful Parent Advisory Councils. We support parental

involvement, skill development and the interests of public education in our district. We hope and

expect to have a good working partnership with all elected Trustees but are disheartened that

some will not demonstrate that they value the Chilliwack DPAC in their candidacy.

This is the media release from Parent Voice BC endorsing candidates Richard Process and Elliott Friesen (sent by Fritz Radandt, Campaign Manager, Parents Voice BC)