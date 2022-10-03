UFV Sports Sunday – Women’s Cascades Soccer Drop Decision to Dinos

Abbotsford – Women’s Soccer: Cascades drop decision 3-0 to Dinos

Alison Pedersen’s first half goal stood as the winner as the UFV Cascades dropped a 3-0 decision to the Calgary Dinos on Sunday afternoon at Rotary Stadium.



With the win Calgary sees their record improve to 6-3-1, while the Cascades fall to 0-5-5 for the campaign.



Pedersen opened the scoring in the 19th minute finishing off a Rachel Barlow free kick that swung in towards the back post.



UFV’s Jasdeep Dhaliwal found herself on a partial breakaway in the 23rd minute, but her effort was turned away by Katie French in the Dinos goal.



Calgary struck again in the 53rd minute as Mykena Walker dashed up the right wing and played in a cross to Jayden Berg who put it away.



The Dinos put the game out of reach in the 73rd minute when Walker made a penetrating run into the box. Her initial shot was turned away by Cascades keeper Andrea Perkovic, but Isabella DiPalma slotted home the rebound to make it 3-0.

“I think we are getting there, and the chances are coming it was just unfortunate that we didn’t finish off the couple of breakaways we had,” noted Cascades forward Amy Connorton, “that could have been a game changer today.”

The Cascades are back in action next weekend with a home-and-home set against their local rivals the Trinity Western Spartans. UFV will be celebrating their graduating players with a senior night celebration during the Sunday matchup at Rotary Stadium (1 p.m. on canadawest.tv).

“Our senior players are going to be excited for sure and as we wrap up to the tail end of the season they are going to be recognized” UFV head coach Niko Marcina said about next week’s celebration.

“I think our players will perform for them, but we just have to focus on the task at hand and do our best to compete.”