Fraser Valley Dog Fanciers Show – Heritage Park – October 6 to 9

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Dog Fanciers show is at Chilliwack’s Heritage Park from October 6 to 9. The annual conformation shows and obedience trials are held over Thanksgiving weekend, and, draw a large number of exhibitors from across Canada and the United States. In addition to the 4 days of all breed shows, there are a number of local, regional and national specialty clubs that hold events in conjunction with them.

Related Specialties:

Basenji Club of Canada [Regional] – Regional Specialty Show for Basenjis

BC Cocker Spaniel Club – Specialty Show / Obedience Trial for Cocker Spaniels (American & English)

Boston Terrier Club of Canada [National] – National Specialty Show for Boston Terriers

Boston Terrier Club of Canada [Regional] – Regional Specialty Show for Boston Terriers

Collie Club of BC – 2 Specialty Shows for Collies (Rough & Smooth)

Keeshond Club of BC – Specialty Show for Keeshonden

Poodle Club of Canada [National] – National Specialty Show for Poodles (All Varieties)

Poodle Specialty Club of BC – Specialty Show for Poodles (All Varieties)

Pug Club of Canada [Regional] – Regional Specialty Show for Pugs

Website: http://www.fraservalleydogfanciers.com/