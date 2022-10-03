Skip to content

Fraser Valley Dog Fanciers Show – Heritage Park – October 6 to 9

Home
Education/Learning
Health & Lifestyle
...
Fraser Valley Dog Fanciers Show – Heritage Park – October 6 to 9

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Dog Fanciers show is at Chilliwack’s Heritage Park from October 6 to 9. The annual conformation shows and obedience trials are held over Thanksgiving weekend, and, draw a large number of exhibitors from across Canada and the United States.  In addition to the 4 days of all breed shows, there are a number of local, regional and national specialty clubs that hold events in conjunction with them.

Related Specialties:

Basenji Club of Canada [Regional] – Regional Specialty Show for Basenjis
BC Cocker Spaniel Club – Specialty Show / Obedience Trial for Cocker Spaniels (American & English)
Boston Terrier Club of Canada [National] – National Specialty Show for Boston Terriers
Boston Terrier Club of Canada [Regional] – Regional Specialty Show for Boston Terriers
Collie Club of BC – 2 Specialty Shows for Collies (Rough & Smooth)
Keeshond Club of BC – Specialty Show for Keeshonden
Poodle Club of Canada [National] – National Specialty Show for Poodles (All Varieties)
Poodle Specialty Club of BC – Specialty Show for Poodles (All Varieties)
Pug Club of Canada [Regional] – Regional Specialty Show for Pugs

Website: http://www.fraservalleydogfanciers.com/

Share This:

Simon Gibson Election Ad 2022

Willow Reichelt Election Ad 2022

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

2022 Patricia Ross Election Ad

Barlynn Cleaning Services

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
On Key

Related Posts