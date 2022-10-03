Fraser Valley Dog Fanciers Show – Heritage Park – October 6 to 9

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Dog Fanciers show is at Chilliwack’s Heritage Park from October 6 to 9. The annual conformation shows and obedience trials are held over Thanksgiving weekend, and, draw a large number of exhibitors from across Canada and the United States. In addition to the 4 days of all breed shows, there are a number of local, regional and national specialty clubs that hold events in conjunction with them.
Related Specialties:
Basenji Club of Canada [Regional] – Regional Specialty Show for Basenjis
BC Cocker Spaniel Club – Specialty Show / Obedience Trial for Cocker Spaniels (American & English)
Boston Terrier Club of Canada [National] – National Specialty Show for Boston Terriers
Boston Terrier Club of Canada [Regional] – Regional Specialty Show for Boston Terriers
Collie Club of BC – 2 Specialty Shows for Collies (Rough & Smooth)
Keeshond Club of BC – Specialty Show for Keeshonden
Poodle Club of Canada [National] – National Specialty Show for Poodles (All Varieties)
Poodle Specialty Club of BC – Specialty Show for Poodles (All Varieties)
Pug Club of Canada [Regional] – Regional Specialty Show for Pugs