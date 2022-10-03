Chilliwack Spartans Swimmer Lucas Van Herk Awarded BC’s Top Male Para Swimmer

Chilliwack – Huge congratulations to Chilliwack Spartans swimmer Lucas Van Herk who was awarded BC’s Top Male Para Swimmer over the weekend by Swim BC.
Lucas is a Grade 9 student of Sardis Senior Secondary. It was awarded to him at the BC Swimming Congress over the weekend up in Whistler.
The complete list of Swim BC Winners:
BC Swimming Hall of Fame Induction – TED SIMPSON (in memory)
- Ted was the Head Coach of the Vancouver Y Torpedoes and in later years, coached master’s swimmers. He was valued as a coach who made swimming fun and made swimmers feel good about themselves.
- Coach of Olympians Ron Jacks and Bill Mahony
- 1966 British Empire Games Coach, both his swimmers (Jacks and Mahoney) medalled at these Games
BC Swimming Hall of Fame induction- DONOVAN TILDESLEY (Vancouver)
- Canada’s flag bearer at 2008 Paralympics
- Sydney 2000 Paralympics – Bronze 200 Medley
- Athens 2004 Paralympic – Silver 200 Medley + 400 freestyle; Bronze 100 Freestyle
- Beijing 2008 Paralympics – Bronze 100 freestyle
- World Record holder
- Tildesley attended the University of British Columbia graduating with a BA in 2008. Donovan works full-time as an insurance broker in Vancouver and is also a professional inspirational speaker, sharing his stories with audiences of all ages, from business executives to schoolchildren.
BC Swimming Hall of Fame induction – RICHARD WEINBURGER (Victoria)
- Bronze 10km Open Water – 2010 Pan Pacific Championships
- Gold 10km Open Water – 2011 Pan American Games
- Bronze 10km Open Water – 2012 London Olympics
- Silver – (event) 2015 FINA World Cup
- Swam with Pacific Coast Swimming, & University of Victoria
Female Coach of the Year – JY LAWRENCE (Pacific Sea Wolves – PSW / South Surrey)
- 1 athlete chosen for CSI Pacific targeted athlete
- 1 athlete on the Canada Games Team
- Selected coach for the Canada Games Team
- 6 Provincial records set by the 11-12 Relay Team
Male Coach of the Year – ANDREW LENNSTROM (Hyack Swim Club – New Westminster)
- 15 Provincial Records set by his athletes
- 6 CSI Pacific targeted athletes nominated
- 1 of Canada Games assistant coaches
- 1 athlete selected to the Canada Games Team
Senior Male Swimmer of the Year – JACOB BRAYSHAW (KISU Swim Club – Penticton)
- 7th at the World Para-Championships
- National Record in the Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay (Para) – at the World Para Swimming Championships
Female Provincial Swimmer – KATELYN SCHROEDER (LANGLEY OLYMPIANS SWIM CLUB)
- CSI Targeted Athlete
- Won 1 Provincial Aggregate
- Member of Langley Olympians Relay Team, who broke 4 Provincial records:
- 15-17 SCM 4×50 Medley (x2)
- 15-17 LCM 4×100 Medley
- 15-17 LCM 4×50 Medley
Male Provincial Swimmer – LAON KIM (Hyack Swim Club – New Westminster)
- 2 National Records
- 15 Provincial Records
- CSI Targeted Athlete
- Member of the Canada Games Team
- Won Provincial aggregate for both winter and summer Provincial Championships
Female Para Provincial Swimmer – SOPHIE WOOD (Pacific Coast Swimming – Victoria)
- Highest percentage over the provincial qualifying time for a single – 50m freestyle
Male Para Provincial Swimmer – LUCAS VAN HERK (SPARTANS – Chilliwack)
- Highest percentage over the provincial qualifying time for a single event – 200IM
Club of the Year – SIMON FRASER AQUATICS (Burnaby)
- 27 National Qualifiers
- Scored 3589.5 points combined summer & winter provincials
- 11 athletes in the CSI pacific targeted athlete group (wording)
- Strong increase in swimmer registration over the past 5 years
President’s Award Winner – ROB TRAYNOR (Richmond)
Volunteer of the Year – KATHY FINDLAY (VANCOUVER PACIFIC SWIM CLUB – Vancouver)
Official of the Year – GLENN GREIG (Qualicum Beach)