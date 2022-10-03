Chilliwack Spartans Swimmer Lucas Van Herk Awarded BC’s Top Male Para Swimmer

Chilliwack – Huge congratulations to Chilliwack Spartans swimmer Lucas Van Herk who was awarded BC’s Top Male Para Swimmer over the weekend by Swim BC.

Lucas is a Grade 9 student of Sardis Senior Secondary. It was awarded to him at the BC Swimming Congress over the weekend up in Whistler.

The complete list of Swim BC Winners:

BC Swimming Hall of Fame Induction – TED SIMPSON (in memory)

Ted was the Head Coach of the Vancouver Y Torpedoes and in later years, coached master’s swimmers. He was valued as a coach who made swimming fun and made swimmers feel good about themselves.

Coach of Olympians Ron Jacks and Bill Mahony

1966 British Empire Games Coach, both his swimmers (Jacks and Mahoney) medalled at these Games

BC Swimming Hall of Fame induction- DONOVAN TILDESLEY (Vancouver)

Canada’s flag bearer at 2008 Paralympics

Sydney 2000 Paralympics – Bronze 200 Medley

Athens 2004 Paralympic – Silver 200 Medley + 400 freestyle; Bronze 100 Freestyle

Beijing 2008 Paralympics – Bronze 100 freestyle

World Record holder

Tildesley attended the University of British Columbia graduating with a BA in 2008. Donovan works full-time as an insurance broker in Vancouver and is also a professional inspirational speaker, sharing his stories with audiences of all ages, from business executives to schoolchildren.

BC Swimming Hall of Fame induction – RICHARD WEINBURGER (Victoria)

Bronze 10km Open Water – 2010 Pan Pacific Championships

Gold 10km Open Water – 2011 Pan American Games

Bronze 10km Open Water – 2012 London Olympics

Silver – (event) 2015 FINA World Cup

Swam with Pacific Coast Swimming, & University of Victoria

Female Coach of the Year – JY LAWRENCE (Pacific Sea Wolves – PSW / South Surrey)

1 athlete chosen for CSI Pacific targeted athlete

1 athlete on the Canada Games Team

Selected coach for the Canada Games Team

6 Provincial records set by the 11-12 Relay Team

Male Coach of the Year – ANDREW LENNSTROM (Hyack Swim Club – New Westminster)

15 Provincial Records set by his athletes

6 CSI Pacific targeted athletes nominated

1 of Canada Games assistant coaches

1 athlete selected to the Canada Games Team

Senior Male Swimmer of the Year – JACOB BRAYSHAW (KISU Swim Club – Penticton)

7 th at the World Para-Championships

at the World Para-Championships National Record in the Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay (Para) – at the World Para Swimming Championships

Female Provincial Swimmer – KATELYN SCHROEDER (LANGLEY OLYMPIANS SWIM CLUB)

CSI Targeted Athlete

Won 1 Provincial Aggregate

Member of Langley Olympians Relay Team, who broke 4 Provincial records: 15-17 SCM 4×50 Medley (x2) 15-17 LCM 4×100 Medley 15-17 LCM 4×50 Medley



Male Provincial Swimmer – LAON KIM (Hyack Swim Club – New Westminster)

2 National Records

15 Provincial Records

CSI Targeted Athlete

Member of the Canada Games Team

Won Provincial aggregate for both winter and summer Provincial Championships

Female Para Provincial Swimmer – SOPHIE WOOD (Pacific Coast Swimming – Victoria)

Highest percentage over the provincial qualifying time for a single – 50m freestyle

Male Para Provincial Swimmer – LUCAS VAN HERK (SPARTANS – Chilliwack)

Highest percentage over the provincial qualifying time for a single event – 200IM

Club of the Year – SIMON FRASER AQUATICS (Burnaby)

27 National Qualifiers

Scored 3589.5 points combined summer & winter provincials

11 athletes in the CSI pacific targeted athlete group (wording)

Strong increase in swimmer registration over the past 5 years

President’s Award Winner – ROB TRAYNOR (Richmond)

Volunteer of the Year – KATHY FINDLAY (VANCOUVER PACIFIC SWIM CLUB – Vancouver)

Official of the Year – GLENN GREIG (Qualicum Beach)