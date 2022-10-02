Diyet and the Love Soldiers at Harrison Memorial Hall – Friday October 7 (VIDEO)

Harrison – Yukon-based acoustic roots trio Diyet and the Love Soldiers will be bringing singer Diyet’s passionate and engaging songs to Harrison Memorial Hall on Friday October 7 at 7:30pm.

Diyet & The Love Soldiers is alternative country, folk, roots and traditional music with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous world view and northern life. Diyet sings in both English and Southern Tutchone (her native language) and plays bass guitar. The Love Soldiers include her husband and collaborator, Robert van Lieshout (acoustic guitar, drums & percussion) and Juno Award winning producer, Bob Hamilton (electric guitar, pedal steel & mandolin).

Tickets are now on sale at www.harrisonfestival.com.