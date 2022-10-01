UFV Sports Friday – Men’s Soccer with Win, Women’s Soccer Loses to UNBC

Fraser Valley (Jordie Aurthur) – Women’s Soccer: Payne’s two goals gives Timberwolves the victory over Cascades

Paige Payne scored both goals to lead the UNBC Timberwolves past the UFV Cascades 2-0 on Friday night.



With the win, UNBC moves to 3-5-1, while the Cascades fall to 0-4-5 on the year.



Payne opened the scoring in the 16th minute, as she picked up a pass from Kalista Kirkness at the top of the box and drilled it into the bottom left corner.



A nice passing sequence from the Timberwolves led to another chance from Payne from 18 yards out, and she made no mistake beating Cascades keeper Joven Sandhu .



“We started off flat against a very organized team tonight, and as a result we got punished” explained UFV head coach Niko Marcina .



The Cascades were looking for a spark in the second half, and nearly found it from an unlikely source, bringing on Andrea Perkovic to play as a striker.



The change almost paid off in the 81st minute as Perkovic found herself with a chance in the box, but UNBC goalkeeper Brooke Molby was able to make the save. After a scramble on the ensuing corner the ball seemed destined for the back of the net, but Molby once again got a hand to it to steer it clear.



“We have three quality goalkeepers, and we recognize that we are hurting for numbers right now, so we thought that at some point there might be an opportunity for her to play there” Marcina said about the decision to bring on Perkovic up front.



“She is the energy we need, whether she is playing in net or on the field” he noted, “When she went in I thought she did well”.



The Cascades are back in action on Sunday when the take on the Calgary Dinos. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Rotary Stadium, and on Canada West TV.

Men’s Soccer: Mejia, Richardson score as Cascades knock off Heat 2-1

Kelowna – Goals from Ivan Mejia and Taylor Richardson helped propel the Cascades to a crucial three points over the UBCO Heat on Friday night.

With the win, the Cascades vault past the Heat into fifth place in the Pacific division at 3-4-1, while UBCO falls to 2-4-2 on the season.

UFV got off to a blistering start, as the ball fell to Mejia at the top of the box, and he lashed a volley into the bottom corner with his first touch.

The Cascades earned a penalty kick in the 16th minute after a foul in the box, and Richardson stepped up making no mistake on the resulting penalty to score his third goal in two games.

UBCO pulled a goal back in the 68th minute when Matteo Bigattini headed home a cross from Jacob York, but that was as close as they would get as UFV held on for the victory.

“We bent, but we didn’t break. Explained UFV head coach Tom Lowndes post-game. “But anytime you can pick up three points in Canada West is a good night.”

Mejia led the Cascades with three shots on goal, while Jackson Cowx made two saves for his team. Heat goalkeeper Ronan Woodroffe made a game-high six saves to keep his team in it.

“Taylor did well on the pen and Ivan got another goal, so they both did well attacking-wise” Lowndes noted. “As a team there are some things that we need to be better at as we head into a tough place tomorrow against an in-form team.“

The Cascades are back in action on Saturday as they visit the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack (7 p.m. on canadawest.tv).