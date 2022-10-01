Friday Night Lights – Sardis Falcons Paid A Visit By Premier Horgan

Sardis (with files from Vicki Graves)- While the score was something to forget about – the Senior Varsity Sardis Falcons football team lost to Belomont 32-8, that did not damper the spirit of the day.

Sardis Secondary’s football field was rededicated to the late alum Rick Klassen. He went on to a pro career with the CFL BC Lions. Sadly cancer took him away long before is time.

From Sardis Falcons Football –A special game today honoring Truth and Reconciliation Day as well as the new field dedication to Rick Klassen. A scoreboard doesn’t always reflect heart. Another hard battle today for your Falcons, we will keep fighting! The amazing fan support kept us going!

Premier John Horgan paid a visit before he went off to the BC Lions game in Vancouver, as part of the Truth and Reconciliation events.

Grand Chief Steven Point (Xwĕ lī qwĕl tĕl) addressed the crowd at Sardis Secondary as well.

Jason Lum – Proud Sardis Secondary Alumni moment watching the Sardis Falcons Football team celebrate the dedication of the Rick Klassen field. It was an honour to meet Rick’s family before the game, and to hear firsthand all of the ways Rick gave back to the community. Congratulations to all of the folks involved in this special occasion. While the result wasn’t exactly what we hoped for, it was awesome to see the compete level from this young team!

Falcons SV next game is Friday October 7 at the Apple Bowl against Kelowna Secondary.

Pictures Courtesy Vicki Graves: (Kyle Graves, Vicki’s son, is the Athletic Director at Sardis Secondary.

Klassen Family at Field Dedication – – Sardis Falcons Sept 30/2022/Vicki Graves