Skip to content

City of Chilliwack – Record September Heat & Driest on Record – October 1 Starts With Air Quality Concern

Home
Envrionment
Weather & Climate
City of Chilliwack – Record September Heat & Driest on Record – October 1 Starts With Air Quality Concern

Fraser Valley (Roger Pannett,Environment Canada) Following the hottest August & month on record, with a mean temperature of 22.65 C an amazing 4.75 above normal , September 2022 was also the hottest on record!

A mean temperature of 19.38 C , 3.78 C above normal .Standard deviation is + or – 1.3 C

Previous warmest Septembers were:-

18.46 C in 2020.

18.32 C in 2017.

18.20 C in 1974.

As previously reported , driest September on record . 0.9 mm . Only 0.8% of normal!

Record October heat likely in the next few days. 

And another record for October 1st!

A smoky unhealthy 158 reading and rising at the UFV air quality sensor.

Detailed weather report to follow.

Share This:

Willow Reichelt Election Ad 2022

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

2022 Patricia Ross Election Ad

Barlynn Cleaning Services

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
On Key

Related Posts