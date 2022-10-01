City of Chilliwack – Record September Heat & Driest on Record – October 1 Starts With Air Quality Concern

Fraser Valley (Roger Pannett,Environment Canada) Following the hottest August & month on record, with a mean temperature of 22.65 C an amazing 4.75 above normal , September 2022 was also the hottest on record!

A mean temperature of 19.38 C , 3.78 C above normal .Standard deviation is + or – 1.3 C

Previous warmest Septembers were:-

18.46 C in 2020.

18.32 C in 2017.

18.20 C in 1974.

As previously reported , driest September on record . 0.9 mm . Only 0.8% of normal!

Record October heat likely in the next few days.

And another record for October 1st!

A smoky unhealthy 158 reading and rising at the UFV air quality sensor.

Detailed weather report to follow.