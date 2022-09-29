Suspicious Early Morning Hedge Fire in Chilliwack – Northview Street

Chilliwack – Around 3:45 AM on Thursday morning, Chilliwack Fire was dispatchedto a reported structure fire located in the 9600 block of Northview Street.

Upon arrival, crews reported cedar hedging on fire and heavy black smoke and flames venting 20 feet into the air from a single-family home.

A second alarm was called, while crews secured a water supply.

35 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6.

There was no one home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire to the building of origin, with minor exposure damage to a nearby car and vegetation. The home suffered major smoke and fire damage.

No one was hurt and this fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators. If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppersat 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca