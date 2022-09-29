Sardis Neighbourhood Market School Trustee … Zucchini Car Races

Sardis – Yes, you read the headline correctly.

Join a number of School Board Trustee Candidates (Teri Westerby, Willow Reichelt, David Swankey, Carin Bondar and Margaret Reid) at the Sardis Neighbourhood Market at 7258 Vedder Road on Saturday October 1st from 10 am to 2pm as they build and race …. Zucchini cars!



Of course, the primary reason for getting together and having fun on October 1st is for you to meet candidates.

So come down to the Farmers Market at Carmen United on Saturday and meet the candidates for school board, buy some locally grown food and goods while supporting local businesses, and have a great time while doing it.

Charge up the iphone or android, as you WILL WANT to take a few pictures and videos !