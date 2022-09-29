Restoration of Turner House Has Begun at Abbotsford’s Clayburn Park

Abbotsford – Recognize this building?

The City of Abbotsford and the Heritage Abbotsford Society are restoring the 145-year-old Turner House into a vibrant and historic Clayburn Park facility for the community to enjoy for years to come. As part of this project, secondary and post-secondary students and interested community members will have an opportunity to contribute and learn through workshops, webinars and hands-on classes about restoration of heritage buildings and preserving built heritage through this work.

Several years ago, Turner House was relocated to Clayburn Park where it currently resides and at the time, it was wrapped and protected until a restoration plan could be developed and funded. The City of Abbotsford is looking at a larger plan for Clayburn Park in the coming years where Turner House is expected to play a central role.

“Partnering with Heritage Abbotsford Society to restore Turner House, and at the same time teach students and others who are interested how to preserve heritage buildings, is a huge win-win for the community,” said Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun. “Council and the City of Abbotsford looks forward to seeing Turner House being restored and becoming a valuable part of Clayburn Park and the Old Clayburn neighbourhood.”

Heritage Abbotsford Society received $163,000 in funding from Heritage BC to start the project through the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP). The society will continue to apply for grants, and work with private donors who have expressed interest in the project in order to complete the restoration work.

“This funding and partnership will allow us to literally and figuratively ‘build community’ by leading the charge in creating a holistic plan for built heritage, and encouraging rehabilitation and restoration of heritage assets,” said Christina Reid, Executive Director of Heritage Abbotsford Society. “We look forward to working with the City of Abbotsford, donors and students on preserving this built heritage.”

Work on the project is expected to begin mid to late October 2022 and carry on for several years. The initial work will focus on condition assessments and stabilization of the existing structure. Heritage Abbotsford Society asks that anyone interested in joining in or contributing contact Christina Reid at creid@heritageabbotsford.ca.