Sport Abbotsford Hosting Municipal and School Trustees All-Candidates Meeting – October 1

Abbotsford – Sport Abbotsford are hosting an Municipal and School Trustees All-Candidates Meeting in Abbotsford on October 1st, from3:00pm to 6:00pm at the Legacy Sports Center, in Abbotsford.

The All-Candidates Meeting will welcome all candidates for City of Abbotsford Mayor & Council and Abbotsford School District School Trustees to educate Abbotsford residents on their direction related to sports, parks, recreation and culture in Abbotsford.

The Legacy Sports Center is 3270 Trethewey Street, Abbotsford, on the grounds of Exhibition Park. The event is open to the public and will take place on the second floor of the Legacy Sports Center with both seating and standing capacity. The All-Candidates Meeting will include mayoral, councillor and school trustees for the upcoming municipal election.

Candidates will be rated based on the questions presented to them and Sport Abbotsford will create a scorecard so that community members who are unable to attend can understand where the candidates stand when it comes to sports, parks, recreation and culture in Abbotsford. At the All-Candidates meeting community members will also have an opportunity to ask the candidates their questions. All community members, including leaders of the various sports organizations in Abbotsford, are encouraged to attend the event. If you are unable to attend please follow Sport Abbotsford on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.sportabbotsford.ca following the All-Candidates Meeting to view the scorecard.

FYI – About Sport Abbotsford

Sport Abbotsford is a not-for-profit organization that consists of a community-elected board of directors who represent various sports and recreational organizations across Abbotsford. Sport Abbotsford is collectively working to further sport and recreational culture in

Abbotsford for the benefit of youth and adults in Abbotsford. The three pillars of Sport Abbotsford are advocacy, education and communication – you can learn more about Sport Abbotsford by visiting www.sportabbotsford.ca.