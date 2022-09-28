New Support for BC Youth Transitioning Out of Care – Local MLA’s Comment

Victoria/Chilliwack- New Provincial rent supplements, transition workers and a no-limit earnings exemption are expected to help youth from care make stronger transitions to adulthood.

That’s the statement made on Monday from the Province.

The latest package of supports for young people transitioning from government care includes:

Youth Transition Support Workers who will support youth in care starting at age 14 and guide them in accessing services until they are 25. Hiring is underway.

A $600-a-month rent supplement to help with rental costs in the private market as young people from care transition to adulthood. Applications will open soon.

A new no-limit earnings exemption that means youth from care will not see a reduction in benefits for working, gaining skills and earning income. The program, which came into effect in August 2022, gives incentives and supports the pursuit of employment and paid training programs.

“Young people transitioning from government care into adulthood deserve support to accomplish their goals and thrive. These new supports will help young British Columbians with rent supplements, education and employment opportunities, and more, as they navigate life as young adults,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack.

“We have heard loud and clear that government’s duty to young British Columbians in care shouldn’t end with at 19. I’m grateful for the advocacy that has led to this announcement and I’m glad to be part of a government that understands how important it is to support these young British Columbians to help them transition successfully into adulthood.” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent.