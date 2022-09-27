FVRD Issues a Smoky Skies Bulletin for the Fraser Canyon

Fraser Canyon – If you are wondering why it remains a little hazy over Chilliwack and the Eastern Fraser Valley?

It due to the FVRD issuing a Smoky Skies Bulletin for the Fraser Canyon.

There are still smoldering hot spots in the following locations:

Issued advisories

Location Advisory Type Status Date Fraser Canyon – South, Nicola and Similkameen Smoky Skies Bulletin (PDF) Issued September 27, 2022

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary .considerably hour-by-hour.

Advisories for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District: http://www.metrovancouver.org/services/

air-quality/current-air-quality/airmap/Pages/default.aspx