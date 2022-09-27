FVRD Issues a Smoky Skies Bulletin for the Fraser Canyon

Fraser Canyon – If you are wondering why it remains a little hazy over Chilliwack and the Eastern Fraser Valley?
It due to the FVRD issuing a Smoky Skies Bulletin for the Fraser Canyon.
There are still smoldering hot spots in the following locations:
Issued advisories
|Location
|Advisory Type
|Status
|Date
|Fraser Canyon – South, Nicola and Similkameen
|Smoky Skies Bulletin (PDF)
|Issued
|September 27, 2022
During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary .considerably hour-by-hour.
Advisories for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District: http://www.metrovancouver.org/services/
air-quality/current-air-quality/airmap/Pages/default.aspx