FVRD Issues a Smoky Skies Bulletin for the Fraser Canyon

Fraser Canyon – If you are wondering why it remains a little hazy over Chilliwack and the Eastern Fraser Valley?

It due to the FVRD issuing a Smoky Skies Bulletin for the Fraser Canyon.

There are still smoldering hot spots in the following locations:

Issued advisories

LocationAdvisory TypeStatusDate
Fraser Canyon – South, Nicola and SimilkameenSmoky Skies Bulletin (PDF)IssuedSeptember 27, 2022

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary .considerably hour-by-hour.

Advisories for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District: http://www.metrovancouver.org/services/
air-quality/current-air-quality/airmap/Pages/default.aspx

