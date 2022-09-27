Chilliwack RCMP Need Info on August Hit and Run on Lickman, Motorcyclist Injured

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are asking for your help withanyone who may have information regarding a hit and run collision that occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 on Lickman Road.

At approximately 5:00am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a hit and run collision on Lickman Road near South Sumas Road. The collision occurred when a motorcycle travelling eastbound was struck by a Jeep Wrangler type vehicle travelling westbound as it attempted to overtake a westbound semi – truck and trailer. The suspect vehicle then collided head on with the oncoming motorcycle striking it with the passenger side of the vehicle.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene of the collision and it is believed that the vehicle involved in this collision is a Jeep Wrangler, which sustained damage to its passenger side.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone with information regarding the possible suspect vehicle to call the Chilliwack RCMP at (604)-792-4611. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).