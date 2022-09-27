Abbotsford Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in Hit and Run on George Ferguson Way and Nelson Place (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Early in the morning of Tuesday September 20 (@4:55AM), AbbyPD Patrol Officers responded to a Hit & Run collision involving a pedestrian along George Ferguson Way at Nelson Place. The dark sedan vehicle involved, fled the scene. Upon arrival, emergency personnel located a 21-year-old female suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.



The AbbyPD General Investigation Section (GIS), with the assistance of Patrol Officers, is in the early stages of this investigation with the primary goal of identifying the suspect vehicle involved.



Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone who may have been in the area of George Ferguson Way at Nelson Place just before & after the collision. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.



AbbyPD File 2022-38966