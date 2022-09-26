Park Board Commissioners Candidates Meeting – October 5 at 7PM at the Cultus Lake Community School – Hosted by the Cultus Lake Community Association

I am seeking re-election for a second term as Cultus Lake Park Commissioner. My wife, Gail, & I moved to the lake 9 years ago after retiring and have never looked back. We greatly appreciate the opportunity to live in such a beautiful community and a big plus, we have become the preferred place for our grandchildren to visit.

The past four years hasn’t come without some significant challenges; the new sewer system delays, the Covid-19 shutdowns, and the damage caused by the Atmospheric River last November. Our community is extremely fortunate to have a dedicated team of people, who handled these ‘unprecedented’ circumstances very well. I am pleased to say that even with all the unexpected issues, we ended on a positive note with a budget surplus, which has been used to increase our contingency reserve funds.



Some of my fellow candidates and a few residents have mentioned concerns about the Park Board lacking transparency. I ‘sincerely’ want to understand what specifically this is in reference to. Only when we’re candid with one another can we fully understand, what is, and isn’t working. I am 100% committed to uncovering what occurred and what, if anything, needs to alter for our community to have faith & confidence.



A topic that comes up often in my conversations with residents is Short Term Rentals (STRs). One resident I recently spoke with explained that a family member couldn’t otherwise afford a home at the lake without this provision, while others are in favour because they enjoy sharing the lake with visitors. However, even though there are pluses, there is a downside too. Those who have STRs on either side of their full-time residence experience this quite differently. It’s my belief there’s a tipping point and if we don’t maintain some balance, we could lose the ‘community feel’ we all appreciate so much. It’s worth another serious look to seek solutions.



If re-elected, in addition to exploring our community engagement & STRs, I would very much like to see two major projects through to completion, the new Sewer System and the Village Center.



I welcome conversations from our community (especially the tough ones). You have my word I will listen, be truthful and if I don’t know the answer to something I will find out.



I would very much appreciate your support. If you have any questions, please call me at 778-549-0788