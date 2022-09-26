Skip to content

Lockdown at Matsqui Institution – Visits Suspended

Abbotsford – In a standard terse memo on the website for Correctional Service Canada, Matsqui Institution is under search and lockdown:

On September 23, 2022, a lockdown was put in place at Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so. 

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.

