Film Crews in Kent from September 28 – October 1 at 6870 Kalyna Drive for “Kay Halls”

Kent – Crews from Krypto Films Inc. will be filming in the District from September 28 – October 1 at 6870 Kalyna Drive.

Please refer to the Public Notice on the website for full details: https://kentbc.ca/en/news/filmin

