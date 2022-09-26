Cultus Lake 2nd Annual Witch Paddle – Saturday October 1- Fundraiser for Chilliwack SAR

Cultus Lake – Scary stuff, kids. Join in for Cultus Lakes Second Annual Witch Paddle, Entrance Bay – Saturday October 1.

Put down your broomsticks and pick up the paddle! Ride into spooky season with a glide through Cultus Lake waters. (Depending on the weather!)

Inspired by Portland, Oregon’s Witch Paddle drawing over 300 witchy participants, and most recently the successful Kitsilano Witchilano Paddle, organizers have decided to hold a sister event in Cultus Lake for those who cannot make it to Kitsilano.

You meet at the beach at Entrance Bay on Cultus Lake by the main dock (located on Columbia Valley Highway in Cultus Lake Provincial Park the first Saturday of October, 2022) take some photos, and you hit the water around 4 pm and cackle your way toward Honeymoon Bay, casting spells along the way. You return back to Entrance Bay beach afterwards, but you are welcome to do it one way as well.

WHAT TO WEAR? Please wear a WITCH costume (warlocks are welcome, too), and please make sure you dress mostly in BLACK for the best SPOOKY vibes. You can always find cheap costume supplies at local thrift stores. Invite experienced friends and spread the word! – the more the SPOOKIER!

PARKING: There is plenty of parking at Entrance Bay. Since this is the first event, it is unclear how many people will attend so plan accordingly.

This is an opportunity to raise some funds for Chilliwack Search and Rescue. Please donate Chilliwack and Search Rescue online. These volunteers work countless hours assisting in our community……Minimum recommend donation $20 ……. of course donation is totally optional!

….think of it as your small price of admission…..

Please have a PFD and leash. All paddle levels welcome and no one will be left behind, Paddle at your own risk. There will be no official instruction, leadership, liability, lifeguard, safety personnel or supervision.

This is NOT a race. Just a fun, casual, group paddle.

More info at the Facebook page.