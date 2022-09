Chilliwack – Join Wilma’s Transition Society on Friday September 30th from 11am-3pm at Sardis Park to honour Truth & Reconciliation Day.

Wilma’s Transition Society will have food trucks, information tables and lots of fun. Bring your friends and family.

Wilma’s Transition Society is a non profit located in Chilliwack, offering safe housing and support services for women and children who are victims of violence. Please call for more information about services we provide.