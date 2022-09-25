UFV Sports Saturday – Men’s Volleyball Beat the Nationals, Women’s Soccer in Kamloops

Fraser Valley/Kamloops (Jordie Authrur) – Women’s Soccer: Andrews’ first half goal not enough as Cascades fall to WolfPack



Kamloops – Luciana Andrews’ 45th minute goal wasn’t enough for the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades on Saturday, as they fell just short in a 2-1 defeat to the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack.



The loss drops UFV’s record to 0-3-5 on the year, while TRU improves to 4-2-2.



The Cascades absorbed some early pressure from the WolfPack but settled in as the first half wore on. UFV outshot TRU 5-1 in the final 20 minutes before halftime, and in the 45th minute they found the breakthrough when a Jiya Kaila cross was pounced on by Andrews and sent into the bottom left corner of the net.



The WolfPack found an answer in the 58th minute as Anika Black received the ball from Madeline Trozzo at the top of the box and smashed it past Cascades keeper Joven Sandhu to make it 1-1.



TRU looked to have the perfect opportunity to take the lead in the 81st minute when they were awarded a penalty kick. Caylah Lemon stepped up to take the spot kick, but Sandhu was up to the challenge, making a terrific save diving to her left to put the ball off the post. The rebound found its way back to Lemon, but her second attempt was also smothered by Sandhu.



However, Thompson Rivers found their winner in the 84th minute when Emily Clark managed to get a hold of a loose ball in the box, and she made no mistake with her left foot.



“We aren’t a team that makes excuses, but the reality is that we just played five games in eight days and all of those games included some sort of travel” noted head coach Niko Marcina. “The body will eventually succumb to all that travel fatigue, and the minds are not necessarily going to be fresh for 90 minutes.”



The Cascades are back in action next week when they host the UNBC Timberwolves on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and the Calgary Dinos on Sunday at 1p.m. Both games are at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford and will be livestreamed at canadawest.tv.



“We are going to take a couple days off and refocus on the positives we displayed today, recharge, and head into next weekend with a positive mindset.”

Men’s Volleyball: Cascades top Canada U21 team in exhibition contest

Abbotsford – Nimo Benne recorded a game-high seven service aces to help propel the UFV Cascades men’s volleyball team to a five-set victory over the Team Canada U21’s in an exhibition match on Saturday.

UFV came out on top after set scores of 25-14, 25-15, 22-25, 18-25, and 15-12.

This was the Cascades first preseason tune-up for the 2022 Canada West Season, while the Canadian U21 squad is currently in the midst of a training camp to get ready for the U21 NORCECA Men’s Pan American Cup in Cuba from October 1st to 9th.

“This was an excellent opportunity to play the future of Canadian volleyball” explained UFV head coach Nathan Bennett. “There are some amazing young men on that side, and it was a good test for us.”

Bennett noted that the atmosphere in the gym was excellent on the night.

“This was awesome. If this is how the year starts, I will be super stoked to see this many fans in the stands every game. And if we can perform like this, I hope we see even more as we go.”

The Cascades now head to Manitoba next weekend for preseason contests with Brandon University, the University of Manitoba, the University of Saskatchewan, and the University of Winnipeg.