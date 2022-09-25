BC Rivers Day Cleanup – Chilliwack Fish and Game Protection Association – Sunday September 25

Fraser Valley – BC Rivers Day Cleanup with the Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society and Chilliwack Fish and Game Protection Association is Sunday September 25.

Registration is at the Chilliwack Fish & Game Club on Chilliwack Lake Road.

You can pre-register to enter to win a prize package from Vedder Mountain Bike Co. or Mt. Waddington Outdoors by emailing us at info@cleanrivers.ca with the following information:

– Full Name

– Cell Phone #

– Emergency Contact – name and phone number

– You will still need to sign a waiver at the registration table at the Fish and Game Club

Registration will also be on-site between 8:30am and 9:30am. Everyone will receive a raffle ticket for more prizes from Vedder Mountain Bike Co. or Mt. Waddington Outdoors. Those who pre-register via email double their chances to win.

You are asked that all garbage be returned to the Fish and Game Club by 1pm and IF you come across drywall PLEASE do not remove it, if you can record the GPS location they will notify the authorities for its safe removal.

This event goes rain or shine. We will supply gloves, pick-up sticks, and bags.

Thank you for all you do to help protect our beautiful Chilliwack Vedder River Valley.

