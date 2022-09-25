Abbotsford – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Snowbird RV Show returns to TRADEX in Abbotsford, September 29 – October 2.

The Snowbird RV Show is British Columbia’s only fall recreational vehicle event, with over 30 booth exhibitors including parts and service exhibitors, resorts, accessories, hitches and more. There is also an area for Private Sales of RVs by the public. The Seminar Stage will include daily “how to” demonstrations on Maintenance; RV Travel Tips; and many other topics. This is the best time to buy as all the latest recreational vehicles and products will be on display.



Thursday, September 29 – 10:00am – 9:00pm

Friday, September 30 – 10:00am – 9:00pm

Saturday, October 1 – 10:00am – 9:00pm

Sunday, October 2 – 10:00am – 5:00pm



TRADEX Trade & Exhibition Centre, Abbotsford



ADMISSION:



Adults – $12*

Seniors – $10*

Youth – $9 (13-19)

Children – Free (12 & under)

Family Pack – $29 (2 Adults & up to 4 youth)*

Multi Day Pass – $16 (Adults or youth)*



Admission special $6 Thursday September 29th from 5:00pm – 9:00pm (adult/senior admission)



* Plus, applicable service fees

* Net proceeds to charity, to date the RV Shows have raised over $2,000,000 for charities and foundations they work with.



For more information: 604-870-4678 (870-GORV) or visit www.rvshowsbc.com