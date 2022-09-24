Stó:lō Community Futures Awarded Digital Literacy Funding Through CIRA – Canadian Internet Registration Authority

Chilliwack – Stó:lō Community Futures (SCF), in partnership with the Chilliwack Innovation Network(CIN), a Committee of the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO), was recently awarded funding through CIRA, to Amplify Voices with Digital Literacy in S’ólhTéméxw, the Stó:lō Traditional Territory, under the Digital Literacy funding of CIRA’s Community Investment Program.

CIRA is Canadian Internet Registration Authority and their grants can range from $100K to $250K. CIRA Website is here.

In July, CIRA announced the latest recipients of its $1.25 million Community Investment Program granting initiative, supporting Canada’s digital development through a selection of community-led projects.

The funding awarded to SCF will create networks to build critical skills and capacity to expand the reach of target groups in rural communities on how to use online tools and to sell and promote their products online in a secured way.

This year, CIRA’s Community Investment Program Grants funded projects from all three of Canada’s northern territories and emphasizes initiatives that will benefit Indigenous communities. Reliable online connectivity continues to be an urgent priority in First Nations communities, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and CIRA is pleased to be able to contribute to local solutions among this year’s grants.

Stó:lō Community Futures

